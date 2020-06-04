UrduPoint.com
More Than 27 Mln People Face Acute Food Insecurity In East Africa In 2019: Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:13 PM

An estimated 27.6 million people were already food insecure in the Eastern Africa region in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19, a regional bloc said in a joint report released in Nairobi on Thursday

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :An estimated 27.6 million people were already food insecure in the Eastern Africa region in 2019 before the outbreak of COVID-19, a regional bloc said in a joint report released in Nairobi on Thursday.

The 27.6 million people were classified in Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity in 2019 in the bloc, which represents 20 percent of the total population facing food insecurity that required urgent action across the world, according to the 2020 Global Report on Food Crises by the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

"Our region faces multiple threats to food security. We are living challenging times with extreme climate events and the worst desert locust invasion in decades. Currently, we are grappling with the severe challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread flooding of arable lands," said Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD executive secretary.

Without taking into account the effects of COVID-19, the report said, projections indicated that around 25 million people would face acute food insecurity in the region requiring urgent action in 2020, largely as a result of weather extremes, conflict/insecurity and economic shocks.

However, the report said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to push the numbers of acutely food-insecure people well beyond these early 2020 forecasts.

"Our attention must now turn to what can be done to reduce the number of food-insecure people in the region," said David Phiri, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization subregional coordinator for Eastern Africa.

Phiri warned that the disruptive impact of COVID-19, the desert locust, recurrent flooding, and conflict/insecurity will continue to hamper the availability of food and people's access to it across the subregion.

