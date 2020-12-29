More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

More than 270 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday

"Buses have delivered another 273 refugees from Yerevan to Stepanakert today. The buses were accompanied by patrols from the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police," the ministry said in a statement.

As part of the November 9 peace agreement concluded by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, a Russian peacekeeping detachment is currently stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh to conduct round-the-clock monitoring from 23 observation posts, aid the return of refugees, and provide humanitarian assistance.

More than 46,000 refugees have now returned to their place of permanent residence under the supervision of Russian peacekeepers, according to data provided by the ministry.

Hostilities broke out in the disputed region in late September and raged on for six weeks before the ceasefire came into force.