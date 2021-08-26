UrduPoint.com

More Than 2,700 People Evacuated By France From Afghanistan Since Militant Takeover

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:07 PM

France has flown over 2,700 people on twelve flights out of Afghanistan since the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over the city, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday

"More than 2,700 people have been evacuated from Kabul by our armies since Monday, August 16," Parly tweeted.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will halt airlifts on Friday, four days before the August 31 deadline.

All land border crossings from Afghanistan are currently controlled by the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). The evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans who worked for international missions is being carried out through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the United States Military and other NATO member countries. The Taliban have said they do not intend to provide additional time for evacuation after August 31.

