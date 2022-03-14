More than 2.8 million flee Ukraine war: UN

UrduPoint.com

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24 has topped 2.8 million, the United Nations said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24 has topped 2.8 million, the United Nations said Monday.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said 2,808,792 refugees had now left the country -- up another 110,512 from Sunday -- making it the largest refugee exodus in Europe since World War II.

UNICEF said more than one million children had fled Ukraine in search of safety and protection.

"They need peace NOW," the UN children's agency added.

The UNHCR initially estimated that up to four million people could leave, but last week admitted that figure might well be revised upwards.

Before the conflict, Ukraine had a population of 37 million in the regions under government control, excluding Russia-annexed Crimea and the pro-Russian separatist regions in the east.

