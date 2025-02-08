Open Menu

More Than 30 Missing After Landslide Hits Southwest China

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) More than 30 people are missing after a landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 am (0350 GMT).

"Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and around 200 people were evacuated and relocated," CCTV said.

People should avoid the area as the landslide was "still ongoing", the state broadcaster added, quoting on-site rescuers.

China's President Xi Jinping had ordered authorities to do "everything possible to search for and rescue missing people, minimise casualties, and properly handle the aftermath".

The country's Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online post that two people had been rescued.

Emergency response teams were on site searching for survivors, it added.

Authorities have also allocated 30 million Yuan ($4.1 million) to support the disaster relief efforts.

