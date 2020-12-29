UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 30 Outbreaks Of Avian Flu Registered In South Korea - Agriculture Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

More Than 30 Outbreaks of Avian Flu Registered in South Korea - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) South Korea has recorded more than 30 cases of avian influenza in the country's poultry farms, the Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday.

South Korea confirmed in late November the first case of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian flu this year at a waterfowl farm in North Jeolla province. Previously, cases of infection with the strain were recorded only among wild birds. Outbreaks of the virus have since spread to farms across the entire country.

According to the ministry, two more H5 avian influenza antigen were found on Tuesday at farms in the cities of Pyeongtaek and Goyang in the most populous Gyeonggi province and is being tested to determine weather it is highly pathogenic.

The Disease Control Headquarters, set up in the country amid a rise in cases, has sent specialists to these farms to conduct an inspection.

The country's warning level for avian flu has been raised to "serious danger." Authorities said they had destroyed 9.8 million poultry since November 28 to prevent the spread of avian influenza. Poultry is destroyed on farms located within a radius of 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the source of infection.

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Goyang South Korea November Influenza From Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Sees Chances to Extend New START Deal With ..

26 seconds ago

3 dead in knife attack in Russia's Chechnya

28 seconds ago

Pakistan sends second batch of healthcare professi ..

30 seconds ago

Russia Ready for Arms Control Talks With US, Too E ..

32 seconds ago

Lavrov Believes There Is Some Untapped Potential i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.