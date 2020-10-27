UrduPoint.com
More Than 30 People Detained During Protests In US' Philadelphia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) More than 30 people were detained in the course of reignited Black Lives Matter protests in the US state of Philadelphia since Monday, local media reported.

According to the WPVI-TV broadcaster, protesters behaved violently, committing arson and vandalism, and eventually clashed with police.

At least 30 law enforcement officers were left injured as a result of these clashes, the majority of them hit by hand-made assault tools such as bricks and rocks, the report said.

Protests began in Philadelphia on Monday evening after police officers shot dead a black man, allegedly armed with a knife, who was approaching them despite the order to stop and drop the weapon.

The victim's mother has claimed that the 27-year-old suffered mental issues and was on medications.

The Philadelphia protests came as a new turn of the months-long protests against police brutality and racial discrimination that erupted across the United States in late May, after another African-American man, George Floyd, died during arrest by white police officers.

