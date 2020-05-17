UrduPoint.com
More Than 30 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Over 30 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 36 refugees (11 women and 18 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in a statement.

The center has added that Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities in the settlements of Douma in the Damascus province, as well as Jasim and al-Harra in the Deraa province, having cleared 4.

4 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 32 explosive devices.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure, and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the process of helping the war-torn population of Syria, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

