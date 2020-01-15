More Than 300 Civilians Leave Idlib De-escalation Zone in Syria - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Over 300 civilians left the terrorist-controlled territory in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday, the second day of operation of three newly-established checkpoints in the country.

The checkpoints ” Al-Hadher in the southern part of the province of Aleppo, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the eastern part of Idlib and Hobait in Hama province ” opened on Monday at 10:00 GMT.

"Over the past 24 hours, 200 people left through Al-Hadher checkpoint in the province of Aleppo, while 112 people left through the Abu Adh Dhuhur checkpoint in Idlib province," Borenkov said at a briefing.

In total, 1,295 civilians and 59 vehicles left the Idlib de-escalation zone since Monday, according to Borenkov.

The commander added that Russian military police continued patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah.