More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Turkey Over 24 Hours - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) More than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 more deaths have been reported in Turkey over the past 24 hours, the country's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca announced on Sunday.

According to a graphic posted on Twitter by the health minister, the total number of cases reported in Turkey since the start of the outbreak is now 27,069, a rise of 3,135 from Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country currently stands at 574, according to Koca.

A total of 1,042 people in Turkey have recovered completely after contracting the disease, an increase of 256 in the previous 24 hours, the minister reported.