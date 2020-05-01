More Than 30,000 People Fined in Moscow Over COVID-19 Lockdown Violations - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Law enforcement agencies in the Russian capital have issued more than 30,000 fines over the violation of the coronavirus-related lockdown, Yevgeny Danchikov, the chief of controls directorate and a minister in the Moscow government, told Sputnik on Friday.

"On Wednesday, 1,353 fines were issued to people who have left home for reasons not provided for in the mayor's decree decree 12-UM. More than 30,000 perpetrators have been held liable so far," Danchikov said.

According to the official, the number of lockdown violations continues to remain at the same rate in the Russian capital city despite health risks associated with outings during the spread of the coronavirus.

People continue taking walks with children, jogging outdoors and meeting with friends. Even those infected with the coronavirus or suffering other respiratory conditions, who are obligated by law to self-isolate at home, continue to violate the quarantine, the official said.

"More than 2,500 patients with the coronavirus and other respiratory conditions, as well as their family members, were held liable on Wednesday after being spotted outdoors by surveillance cameras and other IT systems," Danchikov said.

Liability for the violation of the social distancing norms is provided for businesses as well.

"To date, police in Moscow have issued over 600 offense protocols to businesses which continue operating amid the quarantine and failed to ensure proper social distancing by floor marking of the minimal recommended distance," Danchikov said.

Fines in Moscow amount to 4,000 rubles ($53) for individuals and 300,000 rubles for businesses, up to 500,000 rubles and shutdown order for 90 days in case of a repeat offense.

The coronavirus lockdown in the Russian capital has been in effect since March 30. Residents clear of the infection are allowed to leave home only for emergency reasons, as well as to shop in a nearest grocery store and pharmacy, dispose of trash, and walk a pet not farther than 100 meters (330 feet) from home.