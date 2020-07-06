More Than 300,000 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Peru - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) There are now over 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Peru, the country's Ministry of Health has announced.

"As of July 5, 1,782,846 people have been tested for COVID-19, as of 00:00, 302,718 tests are positive, while 1,480,128 are negative," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 11,300 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Peru; 1,227 of them are on lung ventilators, according to the health ministry.

Peru's coronavirus death toll stands at 10,589. The death toll surpassed 10,000 at the start of this month. More than 182,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Peru.

In June, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said that the government was planning to create more than a million new jobs in the second half of this year through investments in roads, housing and agriculture, to boost the country's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.