More Than 320 Ships Waiting for Suez Canal to Unblock - Waterway Authority

SUEZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) As attempts to unlock the Suez Canal continue, 321 ships are waiting to pass through, the head of the waterway authority, Osama Rabie, said Saturday.

The 1,300-feet-long container ship Ever Given has been stuck in the passageway since Tuesday, when it ran aground.

Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday, Israeli media reported.

"At the moment, 321 ships are waiting for their turn to pass through the Suez Canal due to the situation," Rabie told a press conference.

The incident has been caused by a variety of factors, rather than simply a human error, Rabie said.