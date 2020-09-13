UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:30 AM

More Than 33,500 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Brazil in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Brazil confirmed 33,523 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, more than 800 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in that period, the country's Health Ministry informs.

Brazil's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 4,315,687. In the past 24 hours, 814 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Brazil with the total death toll now standing at 131,210, the ministry said on Saturday.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll was 125,521, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 6,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, about the same as in the previous 7-day period.

More than 3.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world, it is surpassed only by the US which has registered more than 193,500 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil is now third in terms of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. India is second with over 4.6 million coronavirus cases, while the US has the largest number of cases - more than 6.4 million.

