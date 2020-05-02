UrduPoint.com
More Than 34,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In US - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:55 PM

More Than 34,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in US - Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased by 34,037 in the last 24 hours, while the death toll has grown by 1,947, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University

On Friday, the number of new cases was 29,515.

On Friday, the number of new cases was 29,515.

To date, the university has confirmed over 1.1 million cases in the US, with the death toll of 65,068.

