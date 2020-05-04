More Than 3.5 Million Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 3.5 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 01:50 Moscow time on Monday (22:50 GMT on Sunday), there were 3,502,126 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stood at 247,107. The number of recovered individuals was 1,119,817.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (1,156,924) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (67,451), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.