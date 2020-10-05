More Than 35 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 35 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 1,034,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 00:30 Moscow time on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday), there are 35,011,322 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,034,865.

The number of recovered individuals stands at 24,364,562.

The United States, India and Brazil are the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The US also has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world.

About two months ago, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally surpassed 18 million, while the death toll was approaching 690,000. The number of recovered individuals stood at over 10,600,000.