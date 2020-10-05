UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 35 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:50 AM

More Than 35 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed all over the world has surpassed 35 million, while the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 1,034,000 according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 00:30 Moscow time on Monday (21:30 GMT on Sunday), there are 35,011,322 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,034,865.

The number of recovered individuals stands at 24,364,562.

The United States, India and Brazil are the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The US also has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world.

About two months ago, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed globally surpassed 18 million, while the death toll was approaching 690,000. The number of recovered individuals stood at over 10,600,000.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Brazil United States Sunday All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

5 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSC’s 2021-2031 st ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.