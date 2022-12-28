More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US - Portal

More than 3,500 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as the country recovers from a severe winter storm, the FlightAware.com web portal said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 3,500 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as the country recovers from a severe winter storm, the FlightAware.com web portal said on Wednesday.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,751," FlightAware said, adding that another 788 flights were delayed.

Most of the cancellations, or 2,700 flights, came from Southwest Airlines, whose booking systems in recent days have suffered what Biden administration officials are calling a complete "meltdown."

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 60% of its flights on Wednesday, according to the portal. The latest cancellations come after airline called off thousands of flights on Monday and Tuesday, leaving holiday travelers stranded across the country.

President Joe Biden has said his administration is working to hold airlines accountable for the flight disruptions, and the Department of Transportation has said it is particularly concerned about Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays."

Southwest has blamed weather conditions for much of its woes, saying that it was especially hard hit by the winter storm, which pummeled its two largest hubs in Chicago and Denver.

The company has also said that its outdated crew-scheduling software exacerbated scheduling problems, and has promised to "double down" on its plans to upgrade its systems.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said "meltdown is the only word" to describe the situation with Southwest airlines and has vowed to secure refunds and expenses for affected passengers.