UrduPoint.com

More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled, Delayed In US - Portal

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 07:06 PM

More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled, Delayed in US - Portal

More than 3,500 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as the country recovers from a severe winter storm, the FlightAware.com web portal said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) More than 3,500 flights were canceled or delayed in the United States as the country recovers from a severe winter storm, the FlightAware.com web portal said on Wednesday.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 2,751," FlightAware said, adding that another 788 flights were delayed.

Most of the cancellations, or 2,700 flights, came from Southwest Airlines, whose booking systems in recent days have suffered what Biden administration officials are calling a complete "meltdown."

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 60% of its flights on Wednesday, according to the portal. The latest cancellations come after airline called off thousands of flights on Monday and Tuesday, leaving holiday travelers stranded across the country.

President Joe Biden has said his administration is working to hold airlines accountable for the flight disruptions, and the Department of Transportation has said it is particularly concerned about Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays."

Southwest has blamed weather conditions for much of its woes, saying that it was especially hard hit by the winter storm, which pummeled its two largest hubs in Chicago and Denver.

The company has also said that its outdated crew-scheduling software exacerbated scheduling problems, and has promised to "double down" on its plans to upgrade its systems.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said "meltdown is the only word" to describe the situation with Southwest airlines and has vowed to secure refunds and expenses for affected passengers.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Company Denver Chicago United States From

Recent Stories

65 agenda points related to provincial affairs con ..

65 agenda points related to provincial affairs considered in cabinet meeting : C ..

3 minutes ago
 Electricity Exports From Russia Up 15% in 2022 Com ..

Electricity Exports From Russia Up 15% in 2022 Compared to 2020 - Minister

3 minutes ago
 Police ordered to arrest, register cases against e ..

Police ordered to arrest, register cases against elements involved in aerial fir ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt takes measures at entry points to prevent Omi ..

Govt takes measures at entry points to prevent Omicron's sub-variant

3 minutes ago
 Russia scraps pomp in New Year revelry amid Ukrain ..

Russia scraps pomp in New Year revelry amid Ukraine fighting

6 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Khyber Eye Foundation

KP Governor visits Khyber Eye Foundation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.