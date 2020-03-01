More Than 36,700 Migrants Leave Turkey for EU as Erdogan Opens Borders - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Over 36,700 migrants have crossed Turkey's border with the European Union as the country has opened way to Europe for Syrian refugees, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has announced.

"As of 21:02 [18:02 GMT on Saturday], the number of migrants who have left our country through Edirne [northwestern province in Turkey] stands at 36,776," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country was opening its border with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

Under a 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union, Ankara promised to limit migration to Europe in return for EU financial assistance.