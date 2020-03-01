UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 36,700 Migrants Leave Turkey For EU As Erdogan Opens Borders - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:20 AM

More Than 36,700 Migrants Leave Turkey for EU as Erdogan Opens Borders - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Over 36,700 migrants have crossed Turkey's border with the European Union as the country has opened way to Europe for Syrian refugees, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has announced.

"As of 21:02 [18:02 GMT on Saturday], the number of migrants who have left our country through Edirne [northwestern province in Turkey] stands at 36,776," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country was opening its border with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

Under a 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union, Ankara promised to limit migration to Europe in return for EU financial assistance.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Interior Minister Turkey Twitter European Union Edirne Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border 2016 Refugee

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

2 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

2 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

2 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.