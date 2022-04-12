UrduPoint.com

More Than 4 Mln Australian Workers In Insecure Work: Report

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 01:22 PM

More than 4 mln Australian workers in insecure work: report

A new report has revealed that over 4 million Australian workers are currently in insecure work, highlighting the growing precarity faced by workers in the "gig economy"

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A new report has revealed that over 4 million Australian workers are currently in insecure work, highlighting the growing precarity faced by workers in the "gig economy".

The report, published by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) on Monday, showed that about one in three workers were in insecure jobs such as casual work, labor hire, gig economy workers, and those on rolling fixed-term contracts.

It noted that the number of insecure workers had grown by over 500,000 since 2013. A poll in the report revealed that three out of four of those in insecure work felt that their cost-of-living struggles had worsened in the last year.

ACTU Secretary Sally McManus said the report shows Australians are becoming more and more dissatisfied with the precarious nature of an unregulated job economy.

"Insecure work gives employers the upper hand in pay negotiations with more than 4 million workers. It's a key part of the reason we have such low wage growth," she said.

Australia's unemployment rate has recovered since the onset of the pandemic, falling from a multi-decade high of 7.4 percent to a multi-decade low of 4 percent in February, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Despite this, the ACTU report outlined that more Australians were working multiple jobs and were in unstable work.

"It's (insecure work) also the reason why a record number of people are now forced to work more than one job. It is a huge problem that a record number of people now need more than one of them to get by," said McManus.

The report called for greater regulation of the gig economy in Australia and the closing of legal loopholes that allowed companies to take on employers as independent contractors to avoid providing full-time employment.

Angela Knox, associate professor of human resource management and industrial relations at the University of Sydney business school, told Xinhua that the way Australia's unemployment rate is calculated can fail to paint the full picture.

"To be defined as employed, you only need to be working one hour or more, during the specified period," she said.

"Although it looks at an aggregate level as though unemployment is really low ... What it is concealing is that there are large numbers of people who have very few hours of work, and it's very insecure employment." Knox said insecure work negatively impacts all areas of people's lives as without regular income, sick leave and carer's leave it can be hard to maintain relationships, progress in one's careers and save for important purchases like a house.

"It also means they have less bargaining power. So, they're much less able to have the ability to increase their wages over time, or to shore up more permanent jobs and better opportunities." Knox echoed McManus' calls for greater regulation of employers, and proposed greater incentives for employers to provide secure, full-time jobs.

"I think we should be re-introducing quotas to awards and enterprise agreements, to protect, secure employment and to minimize insecure forms of employment."

Related Topics

Australia Business Job Sydney Progress Enterprise February All From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti ..

El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti-Crime Operation - President

5 minutes ago
 Thailand's daily COVID-19 deaths surpass 100 for t ..

Thailand's daily COVID-19 deaths surpass 100 for third consecutive day

5 minutes ago
 PTA introduces mechanism to curb pornographic cont ..

PTA introduces mechanism to curb pornographic content

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's exports to China continue to grow subst ..

Pakistan's exports to China continue to grow substantially

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Plans to Visit Southeast A ..

Japanese Prime Minister Plans to Visit Southeast Asia, Europe in April-May - Rep ..

13 minutes ago
 Rs1,949.72 million released for 13 petroleum secto ..

Rs1,949.72 million released for 13 petroleum sector projects in 8 months

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.