Open Menu

More Than 40 Dead In Bangladesh Restaurant Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 09:20 AM

More than 40 dead in Bangladesh restaurant fire

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) At least 44 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire blazed through a seven-storey building in an upscale neighbourhood in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka late Thursday, authorities said.

"So far 43 people have died from the fire," Bangladesh's health minister Samanta Lal Sen told AFP after visiting the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an adjoining burn hospital.

Police inspector Bacchu Mia said one more person died at Dhaka's main police hospital to bring the death toll to 44.

Sen said at least 40 injured people were being treated in the city's main burn hospital.

"None of them are out of danger," he told AFP.

Fire department official Mohammad Shihab said the blaze originated in a popular biriyani restaurant in Dhaka's Bailey Road at 9:50pm Thursday (1550 GMT), and quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping scores of people.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in two hours, he said.

They rescued 75 people alive, a statement from the fire service said.

Fire officials told reporters they suspected the inferno was caused by a gas cylinder blast at the restaurant.

The government has ordered a probe into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Bangladesh Road Died Dhaka Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

4 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

32 minutes ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

10 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

11 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

11 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

11 hours ago
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

11 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

11 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

11 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

11 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World