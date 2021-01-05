UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 40 Hurt In Suspected Gas Tank Blast In Kosovo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

More than 40 hurt in suspected gas tank blast in Kosovo

More than 40 people were injured Tuesday by an explosion in a Kosovo restaurant that police suspect was caused by a burst gas tank, local media reported

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 40 people were injured Tuesday by an explosion in a Kosovo restaurant that police suspect was caused by a burst gas tank, local media reported.

Officers launched an investigation into the source of the blast in the central town of Ferizaj, with images on tv showing the restaurant's damaged windows and entrance from the outside.

"The suspicion is that the explosion occurred from a gas cylinder," the town's police chief Emin Beqiri told local media.

Of the 42 injured, most wounds were reportedly not life-threatening while 14 people were transferred to the capital Pristina for more critical care.

"All injured are being given the necessary treatment," Beqiri said, expressing hope "there would be no fatalities".

The town's mayor told reporters that some passersby outside the restaurant were among those injured by the powerful blast.

Related Topics

Injured Police Pristina Tank Gas Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces reducing quaranti ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ JMMC to Meet Next on February 3, Ministerial ..

3 minutes ago

Hungary Resumes Air Traffic With UK - Government

3 minutes ago

Oil prices surge as OPEC+ talk

3 minutes ago

US manufacturers power through December Covid surg ..

47 minutes ago

US COVID-19 Relief Package to Keep US Deficit Over ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.