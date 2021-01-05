More than 40 hurt in suspected gas tank blast in Kosovo

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 40 people were injured Tuesday by an explosion in a Kosovo restaurant that police suspect was caused by a burst gas tank, local media reported

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 40 people were injured Tuesday by an explosion in a Kosovo restaurant that police suspect was caused by a burst gas tank, local media reported.

Officers launched an investigation into the source of the blast in the central town of Ferizaj, with images on tv showing the restaurant's damaged windows and entrance from the outside.

"The suspicion is that the explosion occurred from a gas cylinder," the town's police chief Emin Beqiri told local media.

Of the 42 injured, most wounds were reportedly not life-threatening while 14 people were transferred to the capital Pristina for more critical care.

"All injured are being given the necessary treatment," Beqiri said, expressing hope "there would be no fatalities".

The town's mayor told reporters that some passersby outside the restaurant were among those injured by the powerful blast.