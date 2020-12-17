UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 40% Of Ukrainians Consider President Zelenskyy Disappointment Of Year - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:33 AM

More Than 40% of Ukrainians Consider President Zelenskyy Disappointment of Year - Poll

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a disappointment for more than 40 percent of Ukrainians in 2020, but retained the position of the "politician of the year" for 20 percent of respondents, an opinion poll by the Ukrainian Razumkov Centre showed on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a disappointment for more than 40 percent of Ukrainians in 2020, but retained the position of the "politician of the year" for 20 percent of respondents, an opinion poll by the Ukrainian Razumkov Centre showed on Wednesday.

According to the pollster, last year, 46 percent of Ukrainians called Zelenskyy the politician of the year.

The Leader of the European Solidarity party and the ex-Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, is considered by 10 percent of respondents as a disappointment for the year.

Head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, Prime Minister Denis Smagala, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Association "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko, the former Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk received this title from 2 percent of the Ukrainians.

Disappointment with all politicians was expressed by 5 percent of respondents, while 17 percent of Ukrainians could not name anyone in this capacity.

The number of Ukrainians dissatisfied with the developments in the country increased to 67 percent in a year, compared to 36 percent last year. Support for the ruling Servant of the People party in Ukraine fell from 36 percent to 17.5 percent in a year.

The poll was carried out between 2,018 respondents between December 4-9.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine December 2020 All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

51 minutes ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

51 minutes ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

20 minutes ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

20 minutes ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.