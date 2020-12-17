More Than 40% of Ukrainians Consider President Zelenskyy Disappointment of Year - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a disappointment for more than 40 percent of Ukrainians in 2020, but retained the position of the "politician of the year" for 20 percent of respondents, an opinion poll by the Ukrainian Razumkov Centre showed on Wednesday.

According to the pollster, last year, 46 percent of Ukrainians called Zelenskyy the politician of the year.

The Leader of the European Solidarity party and the ex-Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, is considered by 10 percent of respondents as a disappointment for the year.

Head of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk, Prime Minister Denis Smagala, the leader of the All-Ukrainian Association "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko, the former Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk received this title from 2 percent of the Ukrainians.

Disappointment with all politicians was expressed by 5 percent of respondents, while 17 percent of Ukrainians could not name anyone in this capacity.

The number of Ukrainians dissatisfied with the developments in the country increased to 67 percent in a year, compared to 36 percent last year. Support for the ruling Servant of the People party in Ukraine fell from 36 percent to 17.5 percent in a year.

The poll was carried out between 2,018 respondents between December 4-9.