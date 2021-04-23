More Than 40% of US F-35 Jets Face Grounding Threat By End of Decade - GAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) More than 40 percent of all F-35 Joint Strike Fighters flown by the US armed forces will be grounded by 2030 because Intellectual Property rights issues with manufacturers are slowing down rates of repairs and part replacements so drastically, Government Accountability Office (GAO) Director on Military Structure and Operations Issues Diana Maurer told Congress on Thursday.

"This is currently a problem: If unaddressed the problem will surface around 2030," Maurer told a joint hearing of the House and Senate Armed Services subcommittees on the F-35 jet, whose prime contractor is Lockheed Martin and with its engines made by Pratt & Whitney.

The Joint Program Office directing the F-35 program has still not implemented GAO recommendations since 2014 to clarify the technical data that the plane's manufacturers must supply to Air Force, Navy and Marine operational forces to let them to carry out more repairs at their bases without critical parts needing to be shipped to sustainment depots for assessment, Maurer said.

"Access to technical data is a vital part of sustaining this vital program. ...The GAO program office has not made a decision as to what the technical data that they want. The strategy has not come up to speed. We think it is important for them to do that," she said.

GAO said engine availability will become a "large P" problem by the end of this decade if actions are not taken now to streamline and greatly accelerate the process of repairing the aircraft and its engines, Maurer added.