More Than 400 Arrested At Moscow Police Abuse March: Monitor

More than 400 people including Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained in Moscow on Wednesday, a monitor said, as authorities sought to break up a rally urging police reform after the framing of a journalist on drugs charges

Many Russians had hoped to harness the widespread outrage over last week's arrest of respected reporter Ivan Golunov on trumped-up drugs charges to press for genuine reform of Russia's tainted law enforcement and justice systems.

But a much smaller crowd of protesters had turned up in central Moscow on Russia Day, a public holiday, amid fierce divisions among liberals.

Police in riot gear moved in against the unsanctioned march at which some protesters chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin.

Police manhandled some protesters and beat others with truncheons amid shouts of "you are criminals" and "stop police terror." As police dragged protesters into vans the crowd yelled: "Shame, on Russia Day, this is our country's day! Have you forgotten the constitution?"OVD Info, which tracks arrests, said more than 400 people were detained. Moscow police said earlier around 1,200 took part in the march and more than 200 people were arrested.

Navalny faces up to 30 days in jail, his spokeswoman said.

