More Than $400 Bn Pledged For Renewable Energy At Summit: UN

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:34 PM

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Governments and the private sector pledged Friday to spend more than $400 billion at a United Nations summit that called for an acceleration of efforts to avert catastrophic climate change.

The spending commitments, many of which have been announced previously, include projects to expand electricity access in developing countries, boost clean cooking technologies and improve energy efficiency as part of a drive to decarbonize the energy system.

