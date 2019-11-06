More Than 4,000 Schools Shut Down Due to Teachers' Strike in Netherlands - Reports

Teachers from some 80 percent of schools in the Netherlands went on strike on Wednesday demanding better working conditions and an increase in salaries, media reported, adding that over 4,000 schools were closed because of the action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Teachers from some 80 percent of schools in the Netherlands went on strike on Wednesday demanding better working conditions and an increase in salaries, media reported, adding that over 4,000 schools were closed because of the action.

The strike coincides with the opening of the two-day debate on the education Ministry's budget for the next year, the DutchNews portal said.

Primary, secondary and special schools are involved in the action, with teachers calling for more funding to reduce pressure on school staffs � schools all over the country are reporting shortages of teachers.

According to campaign groups, only a boost in funding will help to increase salaries and make it possible for more teachers to be hired.

The Dutch government confirmed the allocation of 460 million Euros ($510 million) for schools on Friday. However, only 363 million euros of this sum is considered new funding since 97 million euros that was given toward decreasing the working pressure in Primary schools was earmarked back in 2017.

The country's biggest teaching union, AOb, stated that one in four secondary schools and one in five primary schools have staff shortages. AOb also confirmed that around 30 percent of special schools students had to be sent home due to lack of teachers.