More Than 40.5Mln Americans Vote Early in US Midterm Elections - Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) More than 40.5 million Americans have cast ballots through early voting methods just one day out from midterm elections in the United States, according to data released Monday by the US Elections Project.

Approximately 18.5 million people have voted early in-person and over 22 million have returned mail ballots, the US Elections Project data said. In total, 40,577,772 people have voted early.

More than 57.9 million mail ballots were requested ahead of midterm elections, the US Elections Project also said.

On Tuesday, voters around the country will cast in-person ballots in Federal and statewide races. Legislative majorities are at stake in both the House and Senate, which are currently controlled by Democrats.

Republicans are seeking to gain control of Congress for the latter half of US President Joe Biden's term.

Last month, Biden himself voted early in his home state of Delaware, alongside 18-year old granddaughter Natalie Biden, for whom it was the first time voting in an election.

Roughly four in 10 Americans, 41%, voted or planned to vote before Election Day, according to a Gallup poll released last week. Women, people in the western US and those over 65-years old are more likely to vote early, the poll also found.

Republicans are more likely to vote in-person than Democrats, the poll added.