More Than 4.4 Million Tests For COVID-19 Conducted In Russia - Public Health Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:42 PM

More than 4.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the start of the outbreak and over 222,500 people suspected of carrying the disease are currently under medical supervision, Russia's public safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) More than 4.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the start of the outbreak and over 222,500 people suspected of carrying the disease are currently under medical supervision, Russia's public safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday.

"As of May 4, 4,460,357 laboratory tests for the coronavirus disease have been carried out," the watchdog said in a daily bulletin.

Additionally, the number of people under medical supervision on suspicion of carrying the disease is currently 222,510, the watchdog reported.

As of Monday, 145,268 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Russia since the start of the outbreak. In total, 10,581 new cases were reported over the preceding 24 hours, and 1,456 patients were discharged, taking the overall number of people who have recovered after contracting the disease to 18,095.

