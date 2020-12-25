UrduPoint.com
More Than 44,000 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Peacekeepers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Thanks to Russian peacekeepers, more than 44,000 refugees from the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh have been able to return home, the deputy head of Center (for Reconciliation of the Parties) of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Friday

"As of today, the Russian peacekeeping force secured peaceful return to the Nagorno-Karabakh territory of over 44,000 refugees," Perepyolkin told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Demining Center is said to have checked 423 buildings and 67 miles of roads for unexploded ordnance or explosive devices, discovering over 9,000 explosives.

So far, over 250 hectares (618 acres) of territory have been cleared.

According to the deputy head, Russian medical specialists have treated 902 persons, including 115 children.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

