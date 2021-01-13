More Than 49,000 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian Military

More than 49,000 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) More than 49,000 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh since the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation, the deputy head of the center for regional reconciliation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Col. Dmitry Perepelkin, said on Wednesday.

"The peacekeeping force continues to secure the safe return of refugees to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. As of today, 49,054 people have returned," Perepelkin told reporters.

Perepelkin noted that the Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation at 27 observation posts deployed on the line of contact between the sides and in the Lachin corridor.

There were no ceasefire violations or provocations recorded.

According to Perepelkin, Russian army engineers have found and neutralized 23,404 explosive devices and demined 525 hectares (1297 acres) of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.