More Than 5 Million Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in the World - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases confirmed across the world has surpassed 5 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the global COVID-19 death toll stands at over 333,400.

According to the Saturday coronavirus situation report from the WHO, there are now 5 103 006 coronavirus cases confirmed globally, with 109,536 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours.

The global COVID-19 death toll stands at 333,401. More than 5,600 new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the WHO.

North and South America have the largest combined number of cases out of all the regions in the world (over 2 million, more than 62,000 confirmed in the past 24 hours). Europe has the largest combined COVID-19 death toll - nearly 173,000.