Kerman, Iran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :More than 50 people were crushed to death Tuesday at the funeral of an Iranian general in the southeastern city of Kerman, Iranian media reported, citing a morgue count.

The tragedy left 212 people injured, a small number of whom were in aserious condition, semi-official news agency ISNA added, citing Kerman'semergency services chief Mohammad Saberi.