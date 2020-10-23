UrduPoint.com
More Than 50 Million Have Voted Early In US Election: Monitor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:00 PM

More than 50 million have voted early in US election: monitor

More than 50 million Americans have voted early in the White House race pitting President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden, a group monitoring balloting said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :More than 50 million Americans have voted early in the White House race pitting President Donald Trump against Democrat Joe Biden, a group monitoring balloting said Friday.

Voters are smashing records for casting ballots ahead of Election Day on November 3 in order to avoid crowded polling centers and long lines out of fear of catching the coronavirus.

The tally by the US Elections Project, run by the University of Florida, said more than 35 million people have now voted by mail and more than 15 million in person by leaving their ballots in designated drop boxes.

More Stories From World

