CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) About 54 percent of Moldovans oppose the republic's accession to NATO, according to a poll conducted by the Moldovan data collection and analysis company, date Inteligente, published on Thursday.

If a referendum on Moldova's accession to NATO took place next Sunday, 27.2 percent of residents would have supported membership in the alliance, compared to 20 percent of those asked in September. At the same time, 54.3 percent of respondents - compared to 63.6 percent in September - believe that the country should not join the military-political bloc, and 18.5 percent did not want to answer the question.

The poll was conducted from December 2-13, with 1,043 people from 409 settlements taking part. The margin of error is 3 percent.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutrality status, but since 1994, the country has been cooperating with NATO by joining the Partnership for Peace program. The alliance's information center operates in the capital of Moldova and a NATO liaison office was opened in Chisinau in December 2017. Outgoing President of Moldova Igor Dodon, whose term ends next week, has repeatedly opposed this. In November, he said that he still insisted on the international recognition of the republic's neutrality.