More Than 50 Officers Wounded In Capitol Siege, Several Hospitalized - Chief Of Police

Thu 07th January 2021 | 09:56 PM

More Than 50 Officers Wounded In Capitol Siege, Several Hospitalized - Chief of Police

More than 50 law enforcement officers were wounded and several of them hospitalized following violent riots on the Capitol Hill in support of President Donald Trump, USCP Chief Steven Sund said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) More than 50 law enforcement officers were wounded and several of them hospitalized following violent riots on the Capitol Hill in support of President Donald Trump, USCP Chief Steven Sund said in a statement on Thursday.

"More than 50 USCP and MPD [Metropolitan Police Department] sustained injuries during today's attack on the Capitol. Several USCP officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries," Sund said.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building after the president delivered a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House.

At least four people were killed in the violence, including a female Air Force veteran, who was shot inside the Capitol by a police officer who has been suspended, Sund said.

"As per the USCP's policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and USCP investigation," Sund said.

