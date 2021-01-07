UrduPoint.com
More Than 50 People Detained During Violent Protests In Washington - Police

Thu 07th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Police in Washington, D.C. have detained 52 people in the course of violent protests at the US Capitol on Wednesday, the majority of them over curfew violations, local police chief Robert Contee said.

A 6 p.m.

curfew was imposed in the US capital earlier in the day as an electoral protest grew ugly and protesters broke into the Congress building.

"As of 9:30 [p.m. Wednesday - 02:30 GMT, Thursday], we have made 52 arrests. Four arrests for carrying pistols without licenses, one arrest for possession of prohibited weapon, 47 arrests related to curfew violations and unlawful entry," Contee said at a press conference.

According to the police chief, 26 out of 52 arrests were made on US Capitol grounds.

