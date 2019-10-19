UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 50 People Detained In Catalonia Overnight During Strike, Unrest - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:41 PM

More Than 50 People Detained in Catalonia Overnight During Strike, Unrest - Authorities

More than 50 people were detained since yesterday across the Catalonia autonomous region of Spain as the general strike grew into public unrest and clashes with police, the local law enforcement said on Saturday

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) More than 50 people were detained since yesterday across the Catalonia autonomous region of Spain as the general strike grew into public unrest and clashes with police, the local law enforcement said on Saturday.

According to the Catalan autonomous police force, Mossos de Escuadra, a total of 54 people have been detained during Friday and overnight to Saturday, while 18 law enforcement officers have sustained injuries.

The regional medical service said that in Barcelona alone 152 people had received medical assistance, of them 50 had been transferred to a hospital.

The general strike in Catalonia began on Friday and promptly grew into public unrest, with the epicenter in the Catalan capital city Barcelona. Protesters were blocking roads, ripping off the street signs, breaking the windows of nearby stores and eventually clashed with law enforcement near the National Police building.

They threw bricks, bottles, crackers and other objects onto the police and burned carton boxes. Police had to fire rubber bullets and tear gas to constrain them. When protesters set several barricades on fire, police had to use water cannons.

Catalonia has been marred in public unrest since Monday. Mass demonstrations have been bought about by the ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court to sentence nine Catalan politicians, involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, to 9-13 years in prison on sedition charges and other three to fines over disobedience. Later that day, the court issued European and international arrest warrants for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

Related Topics

Fire Supreme Court Police Water Barcelona Independence Spain Gas 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Champion Marquez secures his first pole at Japan M ..

1 minute ago

UK parliament could reduce significance of Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Burn, trauma, plastic surgery center at DHQ Chitra ..

2 minutes ago

UK Parliament Speaker Selects for Vote Letwin's Am ..

2 minutes ago

Gen (R) Hamid Gul wife passed away after prolonged ..

2 minutes ago

Lady Gaga falls off stage during concert in Las Ve ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.