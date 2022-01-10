NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) At least 54 people were injured in a fire in a residential building in the Bronx in New York, NY1 tv channel reported on Sunday, citing recent data from the firefighters.

Out of those 54 people, more than 30 were sent to hospitals with serious injuries, according to the New York firefighters, the broadcaster said.

The fire reportedly originated on the third floor of the building and has by now reached the 19th floor.

The New York City Fire Department said earlier that about 200 firefighters were working on scene at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx, noting that 31 residents were seriously injured.