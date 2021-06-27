UrduPoint.com
More Than 500 Journalists Requested Credentials For Trump's Rally In Ohio - Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump's longtime campaign aide Jason Miller says over 500 press credentials were requested for Trump's "Save America" rally in Wellington, Ohio.

"WOW: 500+ press credentials requested for tonight's President Trump rally in Ohio (310 accommodated)! [US President Joe] Biden can't even get 500+ people for an event!" Miller wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

A Sputnik correspondent had also requested credentials but failed to obtain them with no reason given for the refusal.

Organizers of the Saturday rally said that Wellington, home to fewer than 5,000 people, could expect between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend the event.

