More Than 500 US, NATO Satellites, Alliance Officers Working for Kiev - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone in Ukraine, more than 500 US and NATO satellites are working for Kiev, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"It should be noted that NATO officers, artillerymen and other specialists are in the combat zone. More than 500 US and NATO spacecraft are operating in the interests of the Ukrainian military, over 70 of them are military, the rest are dual-use," Shoigu said.