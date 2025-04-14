More Than 5,000 Cases Of Measles Registered In Kyrgyzstan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) As of April 8, 2025, 5,168 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.
According to data of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, the largest number of cases was recorded in Bishkek - 3,187 cases.
Of the total number of cases, 95% (4,886 people) were not vaccinated.
In particular, 1,578 people (31%) did not receive vaccination due to age, 2,275 people (44%) refused vaccinations, 76 people (1%) were not vaccinated due to migration, 482 people (9%) had medical exemptions, and the vaccination status of 475 people (9%) is unknown. Among those infected, 282 people (5%) were vaccinated: 156 people (3%) received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and 126 people (2%) received two doses.
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health reports that it is taking active measures to reduce the incidence of measles and localize foci of infection.
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From World
-
More than 5,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan5 minutes ago
-
McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with emotional Masters playoff win5 minutes ago
-
McIlroy leads by four as Masters back-nine battle begins5 minutes ago
-
Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro surgery ends 'with success'5 minutes ago
-
China urges UK to avoid 'politicising' trade after British Steel spat15 minutes ago
-
Nobel Literature Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa dies in Peru15 minutes ago
-
Madinah Governor inaugurates 13th International Cultural Festival25 minutes ago
-
U.S. Secretary of Energy visits King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals25 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Airport retains top spot in international passenger traffic25 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes south of Fiji Islands35 minutes ago
-
Cambridge wins both races in annual boat duel35 minutes ago
-
Five killed, nine injured in NW China coal mine accident35 minutes ago