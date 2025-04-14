More than 5,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) As of April 8, 2025, 5,168 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

According to data of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, the largest number of cases was recorded in Bishkek - 3,187 cases.

Of the total number of cases, 95% (4,886 people) were not vaccinated.

In particular, 1,578 people (31%) did not receive vaccination due to age, 2,275 people (44%) refused vaccinations, 76 people (1%) were not vaccinated due to migration, 482 people (9%) had medical exemptions, and the vaccination status of 475 people (9%) is unknown. Among those infected, 282 people (5%) were vaccinated: 156 people (3%) received one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and 126 people (2%) received two doses.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health reports that it is taking active measures to reduce the incidence of measles and localize foci of infection.