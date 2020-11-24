More Than 5,000 Ethiopians Flee to Sudan Over Past Weekend as Total Tops 40,000 - UNHCR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) As many as 5,000 Ethiopian refugees fled into neighboring Sudan over the past weekend as the total number registered since the start of the conflict in the Tigray region tops 40,000, Babar Baloch, a representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), said on Tuesday.

"The number of Ethiopian refugees streaming into eastern Sudan has now surpassed 40,000 since the crisis began, with more than 5,000 women, children and men fleeing the ongoing fighting in the Tigray region over the weekend," Baloch said, as quoted in a UNHCR press release.

The UN Refugee Agency is working to provide food for as many as 300 malnourished children, as well as pregnant and lactating mothers, Baloch said, adding that humanitarian workers in the region are overstretched.

Refugees currently based in Sudan are also being moved further from the border with Ethiopia, Baloch stated. In total, just over 8,000 Ethiopian refugees have been transferred to Um Rakuba, located 43 miles further inside Sudan, the UN Refugee Agency representative stated.

The Ethiopian armed forces began an operation against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) earlier in November, after the government accused Tigrayan militia groups of attacking a military base. On Tuesday, Ethiopian officials said that many members of the TPLF special forces and militia fighters are surrendering within a 72-hour ultimatum issued by the government.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss the ongoing conflict later in the day.