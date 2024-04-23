Open Menu

More Than 50,000 Displaced By Clashes In Northern Ethiopia: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Over 50,000 people have been displaced by clashes in a disputed area in northern Ethiopia, the UN said, as the international community expressed concern about the violence involving fighters from rival regions.

"The humanitarian situation is dire, with thousands of women and children in need of broad humanitarian support to survive," the UN said late Monday, citing local authorities in the disputed area, which is claimed by Tigray and neighbouring Amhara.

The United Nations noted the number of people displaced by the armed clashes in Alamata Town and Raya Alamata, Zata and Ofla since the weekend has passed 50,000.

Amhara forces occupied Raya Alamata in southern Tigray during a two-year war between Ethiopia's government and regional Tigrayan authorities.

Under a peace deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and Tigrayan authorities, Amhara forces -- which backed Federal troops during the conflict -- were due to withdraw from Raya Alamata after the agreement was signed in Pretoria in November 2022.

Neither the federal government nor Tigrayan authorities responded to AFP requests for information and the identity of the fighters involved remains unclear. It is impossible to verify the situation on the ground independently as media access to northern Ethiopia is heavily restricted.

