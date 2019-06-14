More Than 50,000 People Displaced in Mali Since January Amid Violence - IOM

More than 50,000 people in the Mopti region of Mali have been forced to flee their homes since January due to inter-communal violence, including the recent deadly attack on the Sobanou-Kou village, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) More than 50,000 people in the Mopti region of Mali have been forced to flee their homes since January due to inter-communal violence, including the recent deadly attack on the Sobanou-Kou village, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"Four days after the attack, more than 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Sobane had already been registered by officers of Mopti's Regional Directorate for Social Development (DRDS). This number comes on top of the almost 50,000 IDPs, of which 58 percent are children, already registered in the cities of Mopti, Sevare and Fotama, in central Mali, since January 2019," the release said.

According to the IOM, the attack on the village of Sobanou-Kou in the Mopti region killed 35 civilians. Some 60 villagers are still missing.

As internal displacements continue, the IOM is preparing to assist affected individuals and, starting next week, the agency will provide 50 tents with a capacity of 10 people per tent, as well as enhance the DRDS profiling team, the release said.

The IOM will also provide non-food aid to the remaining 334 survivors who remain in the village attacked on Sunday.

The recent violence took place just three months after more than 130 people were killed in an attack on the village of Ogossagou Peulh in the Mopti region.