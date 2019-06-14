UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 50,000 People Displaced In Mali Since January Amid Violence - IOM

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

More Than 50,000 People Displaced in Mali Since January Amid Violence - IOM

More than 50,000 people in the Mopti region of Mali have been forced to flee their homes since January due to inter-communal violence, including the recent deadly attack on the Sobanou-Kou village, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) More than 50,000 people in the Mopti region of Mali have been forced to flee their homes since January due to inter-communal violence, including the recent deadly attack on the Sobanou-Kou village, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"Four days after the attack, more than 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Sobane had already been registered by officers of Mopti's Regional Directorate for Social Development (DRDS). This number comes on top of the almost 50,000 IDPs, of which 58 percent are children, already registered in the cities of Mopti, Sevare and Fotama, in central Mali, since January 2019," the release said.

According to the IOM, the attack on the village of Sobanou-Kou in the Mopti region killed 35 civilians. Some 60 villagers are still missing.

As internal displacements continue, the IOM is preparing to assist affected individuals and, starting next week, the agency will provide 50 tents with a capacity of 10 people per tent, as well as enhance the DRDS profiling team, the release said.

The IOM will also provide non-food aid to the remaining 334 survivors who remain in the village attacked on Sunday.

The recent violence took place just three months after more than 130 people were killed in an attack on the village of Ogossagou Peulh in the Mopti region.

Related Topics

Attack Mali Mopti January Sunday 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

8 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

8 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

8 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

8 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.