More Than 50,000 US Military Personnel Supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) More than 50,000 military personnel are currently working in relief efforts to help people suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including more than 31,000 members of the National Guard, the US Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

Some 50,790 personnel from all the US armed services are currently involved supporting relief efforts, including 31,600 members of the National Guard, the Defense Department said.

The California National Guard is loading and delivering pallets of ventilators to US states heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US military has loaned 500 ventilators for treatment of COVID-19 patients in New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Nevada.

Also, the Washington National Guard has distributed 1.6 million Pounds of food to those in need, the fact sheet added.

