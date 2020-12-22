UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 50,000 Vaccinated In Russia - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

More Than 50,000 Vaccinated in Russia - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Fifty-two thousand people have been inoculated against the coronavirus in Russia so far, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Tuesday.

"At the moment, the portal, which contains information about the people who were vaccinated says there have been 52,000 vaccinated," Murashko said.

In Moscow, 40,000 people have signed up for vaccination, 25,000 have already been inoculated, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

Moscow opened vaccination stations on December 5, other regions soon followed. The vaccination was first made available medical professionals, social workers, and other at-risk groups.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.