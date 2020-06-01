More Than 500,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in Brazil - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has surpassed 500,000, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 29,000, according to the Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 16,409 new coronavirus cases, thus the total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 514,849, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Brazil's COVID-19 death toll increased by 408 in the past 24 hours and now stands at 29,314.

More than 206,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil so far.

On Saturday, Brazil's total number of confirmed cases stood at 498,440 while the death toll stood at 28,834. On Friday, the number of people who had died from COVID-19 in Brazil increased by a record 1,124 to 27,878.

The United States has sent 2 million doses of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to Brazil to help it fight the coronavirus, the White House said on Sunday. US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he was taking daily doses of the drug, despite its unproven efficacy against the COVID-19 disease.