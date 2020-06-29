More Than 500,000 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The global COVID-19 death toll now stands at over 500,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 12:12 a.m. Moscow time on Monday (21:12 GMT on Sunday), there are 10,063,319 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 500,108. The number of recovered individuals stands at 5,089,366.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (2,539,544) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (125,747), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.