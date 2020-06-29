UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 500,000 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

More Than 500,000 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed Globally - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The global COVID-19 death toll now stands at over 500,000 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 12:12 a.m. Moscow time on Monday (21:12 GMT on Sunday), there are 10,063,319 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The global death toll from COVID-19 stands at 500,108. The number of recovered individuals stands at 5,089,366.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of cases (2,539,544) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (125,747), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Moscow United States Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

3 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

5 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.