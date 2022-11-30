More Than 500Kg of Opium Seized in Iran - Reports

Iranian law enforcement officers seized more than 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of opium in the city of Shiraz, located in the south of Iran, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Iranian law enforcement officers seized more than 500 kilograms (1,100 Pounds) of opium in the city of Shiraz, located in the south of Iran, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"During a police investigation in Shiraz, 594 kilograms (1310 pounds) of opium were found in one of the residential buildings," the Force Commander of Fars province was quoted as saying by the agency.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking. Iranian security forces confiscate tons of drugs every year in ambush operations against traffickers. Last week, Iran dismantled a major international drug trafficking network, which operated using foreigners and distributed more than 400 kilograms of drugs inside the country every day.